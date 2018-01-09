Monarchs’ magnificent seven: ODU men’s basketball riding seven-game win streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It's a popular New Year's resolution: lose weight. So far in 2018, Old Dominon's men's basketball team is staying true to its resolution: lose wait.

The Monarchs, 12-and-3 on the season, have not lost a game since December 2nd. ODU, tied atop Conference USA with a 3-and-0 league record, is riding a seven-game win streak.

"Everything is just falling into place," said ODU's leading scorer B.J. Stith with a giant smile on his face. "It's a great feeling - everybody is happy, everybody is excited."

"I don't think we're satisfied," admitted Monarchs guard Ahmad Caver. "I think we still want to get better and win the bigger games."

And the bigger games are coming...soon. Thursday, ODU hosts Western Kentucky, a team tied with the Monarchs atop the CUSA standings. The Hilltoppers defeated 18th ranked Purdue earlier this season.

ODU head coach Jeff Jones expects his team to rise to the occasion, as it has for much of the season.

"They've been ready to answer the bell," Jones explained. "In terms of being focused and ready to play and excited to play. I think our confidence is good and I think our guys understand how we have to play."

Old Dominion and WKU tip-off at 8pm Thursday inside ODU's Ted Constant Convocation Center.