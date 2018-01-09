LIVE on WGNT Tuesday: 3rd ranked Virginia men’s hoops team hosts Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Tuesday night, No. 3 Virginia (14-1, 3-0 ACC) hosts Syracuse (12-4, 1-2 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 8 p.m. and the game can be seen live on WGNT in Hampton Roads.

The Cavaliers, riding a six-game winning streak, are 3-and-0 in the ACC for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2014-15. UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (52.5 ppg) and turnovers per game (9.1) and second in field goal percentage defense (35.9%).

The No. 3 national ranking is UVA’s highest since Feb. 22, 2016 (No. 3).

Virginia is 4-and-5 all-time against Syracuse, including a 3-1 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates back to 1983-84. However, Syracuse has a two-game winning streak in the series, including a 66-62 win last season at Carrier Dome.