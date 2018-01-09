John Dickerson named new co-host of ‘CBS This Morning’

CBS News anchor John Dickerson will replace Charlie Rose as a co-host on CBS This Morning, the president of CBS News announced Tuesday.

CBS News terminated Charlie Rose in November after eight women accused him of sexual harrassment, with allegations including groping, unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate phone calls.

Dickerson will join Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell on the critically acclaimed and award winning broadcast. He will start on January 10 and will be based in New York.

“Today is our sixth anniversary. Can’t think of better way to celebrate and kick off our next chapter,” King said.

“This is a new beginning with an old friend,” O’Donnell said. “I’ve worked alongside John for almost 20 years and this is a great way to continue our mission of putting the news back in the morning.”

Dickerson has anchored Face the Nation for over two years, as it generated some of its largest audience levels of the past three decades. He’s also featured on multiple podcasts, including “Whistlestop” and “Slate Political Gabfest.”

“John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News,” CBS News President David Rhodes said. “Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers, and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day’s events—together with his co-hosts he will project our best values on every broadcast.”

Dickerson joined CBS News in April 2009 as an analyst and contributor to all of the network’s broadcasts and platforms. He served as the network’s political director for six years. During the 2016 presidential campaign he moderated CBS News’ two presidential debates and interviewed the candidates multiple times.