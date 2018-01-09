× First Warning Weather: Gradually Warming

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We continue our warming trend through the day with temperatures reaching the upper 40s and some spots even reaching the 50s. There is a 0% chance of rain and we will stay sunny throughout the day. Overnight clouds will start to build in and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s.

Tomorrow we will start the day off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We will have a mostly cloudy sky with patchy fog in the morning. By the afternoon we will become partly cloudy with temperatures warming even more into the lower and mid 50s. Rain chances will sit at 0% through the day.

Thursday and Friday are the warmest and wettest days of the week. We will reach a high of 63 on Thursday with a 40% chance of rain overnight. Friday we will be overcast with a 70% chance of rain throughout the day with areas nearing the 70s by the afternoon. Most of us will make it to the upper 60s.

Today: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W/NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 30. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 9th

2004 Winter Weather: 2-5″ snow Central, Southeast VA, 1-2″ snow Northeast NC

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.