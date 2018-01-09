× First Warning Traffic – Tuesday bridge openings, road work and tolls

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge 1:30 and 2:00 PM

–

CHESAPEAKE:

Toll collection on the Dominion Blvd Veterans Bridge and the Chesapeake Expressway will resume at 6:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 9.​

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT January 7-13

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) January 7-11, starting eastbound from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and westbound from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on January 7-11, as follows:

o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on January 7-11, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on January 7-11, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

I-64 west on January 7-12 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-64 east between I-564 and 4 th View on January 7-12 between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

View on January 7-12 between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. I-64 west from Mason Creek to the HRBT on January 7-9, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

I-664 south on January 8-12 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-64 Southside: Single-lane closure with one lane remaining open at all times.

Both directions on I-64 from Bowers Hill to George Washington Highway on January 7-14 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

High Rise Bridge:

o January 5-14 both directions on I-64 starting at 8 p.m. and ending as late as 10 a.m.

I-64 west before I-64/I-264 interchange January 6 from 7 a.m. to midnight.

I-64 west between the I-564 interchange and the Twin Bridges on January 11-12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64, Peninsula: Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times.

Both directions on I-64 at the Settlers Landing/Boxwood overpass bridge on January 8-12 from, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

January 6 from 7 a.m. to midnight

January 7-13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 Southside:

Full ramp closure from I-264 east to I-64 east (exit 14A, inside lanes) on January 8-11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ramp traffic will be detoured to the outside collector-distributor lanes.

The three mainline (inside) lanes on I-264 will be closed west at Witchduck Road on January 13-14, from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Traffic will use the collector-distributor lanes.

Dual lane closure on outside collector-distributor lanes on I-264 west at Witchduck Road on January 14, starting once mainline lanes are completed, from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Traffic stoppages of less than 20 minutes on I-264 west of Newtown Road on January 13-14, from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Route 17, York County:

Long-term road closure in both directions on Route 17 between Joseph Drive and Theatre Road for storm drainage installation and replacement starting January 10, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from January 13-20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

One lane will remain open at all times on:

o Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

o Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.

o Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

o Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

–

APP AND ADDITIONAL CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTER/HOURS AVAILABLE FOR 64 EXPRESS LANES

Express Lanes open at 5 a.m. Wednesday

NORFOLK-The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) today announced a mobile app for 64 Express Lanes will be available for use beginning with the opening of the new express lanes in Norfolk.

The app is called, “64ExpressLanes” and is available to users beginning today. However, no data will be presented on the app until tolling begins at 5 a.m. Wednesday, January 10.

Motorists can download the free 64ExpressLanes mobile app at one of the following sites:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id.com.infolog.i64toll; https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/64-express-lanes/id1292769293?Is=1&mt=8 or https://www.vai64tolls.com/

The app and website will provide current toll price estimates and historical toll rates for solo motorists. As more information is gathered, commuters will have a better idea of what people have paid to use the Express Lanes on certain dates/times, on average. This information may help plan commutes and make decisions about whether to use the Express Lanes.

Additionally, VDOT will open a temporary E-ZPass Customer Service Center in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk for drivers to obtain an E-ZPass, E-ZPass Flex or two swap out their current transponder. The temporary location is in the Midtown Shopping Center located at 124 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk, VA 23505. (Location is behind the Mattress Firm store). Hours for the temporary customer service center are from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from January 8 through January 22, 2018.

Motorists can also visit the E-ZPass Customer Service Centers in Norfolk and Portsmouth where extended hours are also in effect, or go to any On-the-Go retailer or Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles office. For a complete listing, visit: www.64ExpressLanes.org.

Drivers will need either an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex to access the Express Lanes during operating hours. The Flex pass allows vehicles with one or more occupants (HOV-2+) to travel the Express Lanes for free with their transponder turned to the “HOV ON” mode. For the first time, solo motorists will have a choice to use the lanes during peak periods if they pay the variable toll and have an E-ZPass. Motorcyclists travel for free and the lanes remain open and free to all motorists outside operating hours.