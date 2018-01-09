× First Warning Forecast: Refreeze Possible Tonight

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We will stay dry and partly cloudy through the evening but our temperatures will plummet tonight. Most areas will dip to the freezing mark or even below it. We will see a chance at refreeze because of the chilly temperatures.

Tomorrow we will start the day off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We will have a mostly cloudy sky with patchy to dense fog in the morning on top of ice conditions. By the afternoon we will become partly cloudy with temperatures warming even more into the lower and mid 50s. Rain chances will sit at 0% through the day.

Thursday and Friday are the warmest and wettest days of the week. We will reach a high of 63 on Thursday with a 40% chance of rain overnight. Friday we will be overcast with a 70% chance of rain throughout the day with areas nearing the 70s by the afternoon. Most of us will make it to the upper 60s.

Today: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W/NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 30. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 9th

2004 Winter Weather: 2-5″ snow Central, Southeast VA, 1-2″ snow Northeast NC

