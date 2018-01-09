Duck Donuts to offer donut holes throughout January

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – January was off to a rough start thanks to the huge snow storm that hit the area, but “donut” fret – Duck Donuts is about to make the month a “hole” lot sweeter.
Select franchise locations in Virginia and North Carolina will allow customers to purchase fresh donut holes Monday-Wednesday throughout January.
Orders will be available in small, regular or large sizes, and customers can enjoy any combination of freshly-made powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar or bare donut holes.
Starting now through January 31, customers may purchase a Winter assortment that features limited-time mint icing and winter sprinkles.
Here is a list of Virginia and North Carolina locations that will be offering donut holes:
- Bristow, Virginia
- Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Jacksonville, North Carolina
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Southern Pines, North Carolina
- Cary, North Carolina
- Glen Allen, Virginia
- Richmond, Virginia
- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Greenville, North Carolina
- Stafford, Virginia
- Woodbridge, Virginia