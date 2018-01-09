Latest closings and delays

Duck Donuts to offer donut holes throughout January

Posted 4:20 pm, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 04:22PM, January 9, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – January was off to a rough start thanks to the huge snow storm that hit the area, but “donut” fret – Duck Donuts is about to make the month a “hole” lot sweeter.

Select franchise locations in Virginia and North Carolina will allow customers to purchase fresh donut holes Monday-Wednesday throughout January.

Orders will be available in small, regular or large sizes, and customers can enjoy any combination of freshly-made powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar or bare donut holes.

Starting now through January 31, customers may purchase a Winter assortment that features limited-time mint icing and winter sprinkles.

Here is a list of Virginia and North Carolina locations that will be offering donut holes:

  • Bristow, Virginia
  • Fredericksburg, Virginia
  • Jacksonville, North Carolina
  • Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Southern Pines, North Carolina
  • Cary, North Carolina
  • Glen Allen, Virginia
  • Richmond, Virginia
  • Williamsburg, Virginia
  • Fayetteville, North Carolina
  • Greenville, North Carolina
  • Stafford, Virginia
  • Woodbridge, Virginia

