Duck Donuts to offer donut holes throughout January

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – January was off to a rough start thanks to the huge snow storm that hit the area, but “donut” fret – Duck Donuts is about to make the month a “hole” lot sweeter.

Select franchise locations in Virginia and North Carolina will allow customers to purchase fresh donut holes Monday-Wednesday throughout January.

Orders will be available in small, regular or large sizes, and customers can enjoy any combination of freshly-made powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar or bare donut holes.

Starting now through January 31, customers may purchase a Winter assortment that features limited-time mint icing and winter sprinkles.

Here is a list of Virginia and North Carolina locations that will be offering donut holes:

Bristow, Virginia

Fredericksburg, Virginia

Jacksonville, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Southern Pines, North Carolina

Cary, North Carolina

Glen Allen, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina

Stafford, Virginia

Woodbridge, Virginia

