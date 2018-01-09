CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND new episode, Friday 1/12 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Nathaniel Gets the Message!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

YOU CAN SAVE THE WORLD – Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) discovers the powers and limitations of altruism as a new, unexpected bromance forms between two other characters. Special episode featuring the 100th song milestone of the series. Donna Lynn Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Elisabeth Kiernan Averick wrote the episode, directed by Kabir Akhtar (#309). Original airdate 1/12/2018.