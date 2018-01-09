Latest closings and delays

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND new episode, Friday 1/12 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 11:17 am, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 01:54PM, January 5, 2018

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — Nathaniel Gets the Message! — Image Number: CEG309a_0355.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Erick Lopez as Hector, Vincent Rodriguez III as Josh, Vella Lovell as Heather, Rachel Bloom as Rebecca, Pete Gardner as Darryl and David Hull as White Josh — Photo: Greg Gayne/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

“Nathaniel Gets the Message!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

YOU CAN SAVE THE WORLD – Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) discovers the powers and limitations of altruism as a new, unexpected bromance forms between two other characters.  Special episode featuring the 100th song milestone of the series.  Donna Lynn Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz also star.  Elisabeth Kiernan Averick wrote the episode, directed by Kabir Akhtar (#309).  Original airdate 1/12/2018.