3rd ranked Virginia smothers Syracuse to stay perfect in ACC men’s hoops play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Orange” you glad UVA snapped its Syracuse skid?

For the first time in three tries, Virginia, ranked 3rd in the country, topped ACC rival Syracuse. Behind three players scoring in double-figures, led by Kyle Guy’s 22 points, the ‘Hoos handle the Orange 68-61. For the game, Syracuse shoots just 38 percent from the floor.

With the victory, Virginia extends its winning streak to seven games and ups its record to 15-and-1 overall and 4-and-0 in the ACC. The Cavaliers are now 5-and-5 all-time vs. Syracuse, but 3-and-1 vs. ‘Cuse inside John Paul Jones Arena.