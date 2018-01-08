× When will schools reopen in Hampton Roads?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Monday marked another snow day for students across Hampton Roads due to the continuing winter weather, but what about Tuesday?

So far, it’s not clear whether classes will resume, but with temperatures finally making it above freezing more melting will happen across the area.

School officials explain how they decide whether to cancel snow in a posting on the Virginia Beach Schools website. “There are many factors to take into consideration in making the decision to delay or close schools since 640 buses are put on the road each school day to transport approximately 62,000 students,” the website says. School officials factor in teens driving to school, buses, walkers, and students who attend schools and programs that are out of their neighborhoods.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence made a video in 2015 explaining how he decides whether to cancel school. “The first thing we want to think about is always student safety,” he said. “Backstreets where our buses drive are the most important ones for us to look at.”