Virginia Beach Police investigating after woman found dead in home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a death Monday.

Emergency communications received a call requesting medical assistance in the 1700 block of Five Forks Road. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a life threatening injury. Medics took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Firefighters requested police assistance when they found a woman dead inside the home.

Police are not seeking any suspects related to this incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.