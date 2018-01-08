United to add nonstop route from Denver to Norfolk this June

NORFOLK, Va. – United Airlines announced Monday it will begin a daily nonstop service from Denver to Norfolk this summer.
The flights will start on June 7.
United is also offering new service between six of its hubs and destinations in California, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Here’s the full list of new routes:
- Chicago (ORD) to Bismark, North Dakota (BIS) – two flights daily starting June 7
- Denver (DEN) to Norfolk, Va. (ORF) – daily flight starting June 7
- Houston (IAH) to Akron/Canton, Ohio – daily flight starting June 7
- Houston (IAH) to Dayton, Ohio – daily flight starting June 7
- Los Angeles (LAX) to Eureka, California – daily flight starting June 7
- San Francisco (SFO) to Madison, Wisconsin (MSN) – daily flight starting June 7