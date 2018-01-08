Red Robin introduces new veggie burger

If you don’t eat meat or just want to eat healthier, Red Robin has a new item on its menu for you!

The burger chain is offering a gourmet veggie burger with an ancient grain and quinoa veggie patty with Swiss cheese, Parmesan-sprinkled mushrooms, tomato bruschetta, avocado slices, sun-dried tomato spread and lettuce on a whole grain bun.

The veggie burger is also available as a vegan option and is served with fresh tomato bruschetta salsa, avocado slices and shredded romaine wrapped in a lettuce bun served with bottomless broccoli.