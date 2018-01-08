Newport News Police investigating two related 7-Eleven robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating robberies at two different 7-Elevens, which they believe are related.

According to police, they believe the robberies are related because of not only the similarities of those who committed the robberies, but also what they took from the stores and how they fled the scene.

The first robbery happened on January 6 at the 7-Eleven located on 13400 Jefferson Avenue around 3 a.m., with the second robbery happening at the 7-Eleven located on 744 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Police say both times two black men, between 20 to 25-years-of-age entered the stores and demanded money, while also stealing multiple packs of cigarettes. At least one of the men had a gun each time they robbed the two convenience stores.

Police also say that the get-a-way vehicle from both crimes fit similar descriptions.

Other than both men being black, one of the suspect was described as masked during the robbery, weighing between 175 to 185 pounds, dressed in all black and armed with a handgun. The other was described additionally as masked and gloved, wearing all black and a little shorter than the other suspect.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video