Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Neurofeedback is used to treat ADHD, depression, anxiety, migraines, concussions and traumatic brain injuries. Alison Alford, MD, talks with us about the treatment, what it is and how a session looks to a patient.

Dr. Alford is one of Virginia's leading experts in childhood headaches and the physician owner of the Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond.

Presented by Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond

pediatricheadachecenter.com

(804) 658-5385