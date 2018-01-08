× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Frigid morning but much warmer afternoon

Finally warming above freezing… Another frigid morning to kick off the work week. Expect temperatures in the teens and single digits again this morning. That means yesterday’s melted snow and ice is back to ice this morning. We will finally warm above the freezing point today with high in the mid 40s this afternoon. Expect sunshine this morning with clouds building in through the afternoon.

We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered rain showers. Most of the rain will move in closer to midnight and move out very early Tuesday morning. Don’t expect a lot of rain out of this system, about 0.1” for most. Lows will only dip into the mid 30s tonight.

Clouds will clear out on Tuesday with highs warming into the upper 40s. We will warm into the 50s on Wednesday and 60s to end the work week. We are also tracking additional rain chances for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Today: Clouds Building In. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%). Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W/N 5

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 8th

1996 Blizzard: Heavy Snow (3 Day Period)

2011 Snow showers across south-central VA. 1-2″ Richmond and surrounding counties.

