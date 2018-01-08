Marvel Universe Live coming to Scope in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Mark your calendars, superhero fans!

On April 15, watch your favorite Marvel characters in a live, action-packed battle to defend the universe from evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy are teaming up with Doctor Strange to recover the Wand of the Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands.

The show will also feature Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow against threatening villains.

Marvel Universe Live will be held at Scope. Fans of all ages are welcome to attend.

Tickets go on sale January 16 at 10 a.m.