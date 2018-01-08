Man arrested in connection to Hampton stabbing

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a man Monday in connection to a stabbing that happened on January 6.

25-year-old Jeremy Dshawn Britt was arrested and charged with one count of Maiming, one count of Abduction, one count of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and one count of Obstruction.

Authorities became aware to a stabbing incident in the 800 block of LaSalle Avenue around 10 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old Virginia Beach man suffering from a single stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury and was later released.

An investigation revealed that the victim and Britt were involved in a verbal dispute during which Britt displayed a knife and struck the victim one time. During the investigation, the suspect physically assaulted a Hampton Police officer, striking the officer once. The officer did not require any medical attention.

Britt remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

