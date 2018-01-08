Locals get 50% off of Virginia Aquarium admission with proof of residency in January

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center is offering a special deal for local residents in January.

If you live in Hampton Roads, you can get 50 percent off of aquarium admission. Proof may be a valid license or photo ID with a matching current utility bill for a Hampton Roads residence.

Hampton Roads include member localities of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, including City of Chesapeake, City of Franklin, Gloucester County, City of Hampton, Isle of Wight County, James City County, City of Newport News, City of Norfolk, City of Poquoson, City of Portsmouth, Town of Smithfield, Southampton County, City of Suffolk, Surry County, City of Virginia Beach, City of Williamsburg and York County.

The aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.