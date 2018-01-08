Live from the floor of the Consumer Electronics Show on Coast Live

LAS VEGAS, NV - Tech guru Paul Hochman joins us live from the floor of CES in Las Vegas to show all the newest gadgets and gizmos being introduced to the public. For more information, visit: www.TipsonTV.com.
