Firefighters with Norfolk Fire Rescue respond to house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters in Norfolk responded to an early morning house fire on Monday.

Norfolk Fire Rescue says that firefighters were dispatched around 3 a.m. this morning to the 900 block of Norchester Avenue in response to calls about a fire in the area.

Four fire engines, two ladder companies, one rescue unit and one ambulance responded to the call, and saw smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

Firefighters when they arrived were met by a neighbor who said he wasn’t sure if there was anyone in the home, but no one was injured during the fire, according to fire officials.

It took almost an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control. As a 7:30 a.m. firefighters were still on-scene.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.