Fans celebrate Elvis Presley’s 83rd birthday

Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The “King of Rock and Roll” would have been 83 on Monday!

Started a revolution, ended up a King. Happy Birthday to the one and only Elvis Presley! Here is Elvis on January 8, 1962 at the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas with Sahara owner Milton Prell. #HappyBirthdayElvis pic.twitter.com/rg7ajhxNFO — Elvis Presley (@ElvisPresley) January 8, 2018

There was a live Elvis Proclamation Ceremony at Elvis’ Memphis home, Graceland.

The rock and roll legend began his singing career in 1954 with the Sun Records label in Memphis. By 1956, he was an international sensation.

According to the Graceland website, Elvis starred in 33 successful films and has sold over one billion records, more than any other artist. He received 14 Grammy nominations, three wins, and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Elvis died at Graceland on August 16, 1977. He was 42.