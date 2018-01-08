Dare County Sheriff’s Office starts Impact Team to enhance community engagment

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is establishing an Impact Team to place additional officers in “hot spot” areas of the County.

The Impact Team will address community concerns and give an enhanced presence through street patrolling in areas of Dare County. These areas are where an increase in crime or potential criminal behavior is occurring or expected, according to Dare County officials.

The Impact Team will also have additional duties that will help them engage with community members on a more personal level through community meetings, where citizens and community watch groups can meet directly with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

With the the addition of this team, Dare County Sheriff J.D. “Doug” Doughtie wants to make sure citizens of the County use the additional resources provided to the community.

“Please report suspicious conditions when they are occurring and please contact us with any questions,” said Sheriff Doughtie.

To report an incident or crime Dial 911 or call Dare Central Communications non-emergency at (252) 473-3444.​