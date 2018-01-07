Roads are still a challenge as many prepare to return to work Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Many folks are preparing to return to work Monday after unexpected time-off thanks to a massive winter storm that blasted the region.

Rosemary Holmes says she's going back to work and told News 3's Aleah Hordges, "It gave me an opportunity to put up Christmas decorations around the house as well and also clean things that I don't actually get to."

However some people aren't too confident with the clean-up on the roadways just yet.

"I think it's still a lot of stuff over the roads. It was a hassle just trying to get out the neighborhood," said Jasmine Busby. "No one cleaned out the neighborhood behind us or anything like that."

Crews continue to lay down salt, sand, and brine on primary and secondary roads across the city. However residential streets are not treated.

"Yea you're going to have a lot of people who are going to slam on the brakes instead of thrusting on it a tiny bit," said Evan Gimenez who told News 3 he's returning to work. "I've seen a couple people slide and crash."

Although the roads aren't completely back to normal, drivers said there's nothing to worry about if you're taking caution behind the wheel.

Holmes added, "Just being able to drive slow and be careful and stay off the phones and stop texting you'll be alright."