No. 8 Virginia puts the clamps on No. 12 North Carolina 61-49

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - North Carolina head coach Roy Williams described it plainly as a "Big ol' butt -kicking". For the second straight game, the Tar Heels were bested on the road.

Virginia's famous brand of defense reigned supreme again as the Cavaliers forced the defending champions into a season-high 19 turnovers, and limited them to a lowly 29-percent shooting performance.

"I told Tony 'that's about as good a defensive performance I've had anyone play against us," said Williams. UVA hasn't lost to UNC at John Paul Jones arena since 2012. In each of their past two meetings at JPJ, the Cavaliers have held the Tar Heels under 50 points.

Virginia Beach native Devon Hall led the 'Hoos with 16 points and and seven assists.

UVA has won six straight games since losing to West Virginia, and 12 straight at home. They'll host Syracuse next on Tuesday.