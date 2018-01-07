Latest closings and delays

New Orleans, Atlanta advance to NFC divisional round after wild card round wins

Posted 9:31 pm, January 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:32PM, January 7, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Atlanta Falcons might’ve came into the playoffs as a sixth-seed, but that’s nothing but a number. From the jump, the Falcons turned the L.A. Rams mistakes into points.

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram celebrate. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Matt Ryan managed the game and made big plays when needed the most to help the Falcons get past the third-seeded Rams 26-13. They’ll travel up to Philadelphia to face the top-seeded Eagles on Saturday at 4:35 pm.

Drew Brees was methodical for the Saints in a third meeting with their NFC South rival Panthers. The 38-year old torched then Panthers defense for 376 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints will face the second-seeded Minnesota Vikings in the NFC divisional round next Sunday at 4:40 pm. The Vikings bested the Saints in week 1 of the season 29-19.