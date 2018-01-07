First Warning Forecast: One more frigid day, then milder
After a frigid start, most communities will struggle to get out of the 20s once again.
Monday will feel like a heat wave compared to what we’ve been feeling. Highs near 50 under partly cloudy skies. Just a 20 percent chance for a shower. More clouds on Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 50s.
A nice warmup on tap for Thursday and Friday. Expect temperatures to soar into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect some rain throughout the day.
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram: HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.