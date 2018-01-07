× First Warning Forecast: A frigid and icy start, then warming to the 40s

We are tracking our final night of dangerously cold temperatures. A warmup is on they way!

For those of you who have been stuck inside due to the cold and snow, we will finally see some melting starting Monday. It will be another cold night tonight with lows in the teens and single digits. This is going to make for a slick commute Monday morning. Watch out for areas that have turned icy over night. Give yourself enough time for the slick and tricky commute. Temperatures will still be below normal to start the work week, but will feel much better than the past couple days. Expect highs in the low and mid 40s.

A cold front will move in late Monday with a chance of showers overnight. High pressure builds back in Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures warming to the upper 40s which is normal for this time of year.

Much warmer temperatures on tap Thursday and Friday with several disturbances that will give us a chance to see some showers. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We are tracking a cold front that will move across the region on Saturday with a chance for showers. High pressure will build in once again on Sunday, with dry and cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the low and mid 40s.

