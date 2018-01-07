× Drivers say they’re not confident in Virginia Beach road conditions to commute to work

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – It’s back to the hustle and bustle for some people on Monday.

Many were nestled in their homes and are getting ready to return to work for the first time since the snow storm.

Rosemary Holmes says she’s going back to work and told News 3’s Aleah Hordges, “It gave me an opportunity to put up Christmas decorations around the house as well and also clean things that I don’t actually get to.”

However some people aren’t too confident with the clean up on the roadways just yet.

“I think it’s still a lot of stuff over the roads. It was a hassle just trying to get out the neighborhood,” said Jasmine Busby. “No one cleaned out the neighborhood behind us or anything like that.”

Crews continue to lay down salt, sand and brine on primary and secondary roads across the city.

People feel the commute to work is going to be a lot more hectic than usual.

“Yea you’re going to have a lot of people who are going to slam on the breaks instead of thrusting on it a tiny bit,” said Evan Gimenez who told News 3 he’s returning to work. “I’ve seen a couple people slide and crash.”

Although the roads aren’t completely back to normal drivers said there’s nothing to worry about if you’re taking caution behind the wheel.

Holmes added, “Just being able to drive slow and be careful and stay off the phones and stop texting you’ll be alright.”