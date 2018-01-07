AFC South sweeps the wild card round, setting up the divisional round matchups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wild card weekend in the AFC was just that – wild. The Tennessee Titans rallied from an 18-point deficit against the Kansas City Chiefs to win their first playoff game since 2003.

The Titans road tour continues as they head up the East coast to Foxborough to tango with the top-seeded New England Patriots. Kickoff will be Saturday, January 12th at 8:15 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured their first playoff win since 2007 after keeping the Buffalo Bills out of the end zone during their wild card bout. Jacksonville forced two turnovers, including the game-sealing interception off of Nathan Peterman by Jalen Ramsey.

“Sacksonville” will head up to Pittsburgh to face the second-seeded Steelers on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. The Steelers will be looking to avenge a week five loss to the Jaguars, who handed Pittsburgh their worst loss of the season (30-9).