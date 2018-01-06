Semi truck slides off major road in Chesapeake and gets stuck in the snow

CHESAPEAKE, VA. – A 53 foot long trailer ran off North Battlefield Boulevard before 3 p.m on January 6.

It was stuck at the intersection of Sherrington Drive and North Battlefield Boulevard in the snow.

Northbound lanes were blocked on North Battlefield Boulevard while Hickory Towing Service pulled the semi truck back on the road.

Matt Cilento, owner of Hickory Towing told News 3’s Aleah Hordges, “Tractor trailers, when they get into the tight areas tight roads they’re not familiar with them. They get lost and they try and make hasting decisions on which way they’re going to go.”

However it’s not the first time nor will it probably be the last a truck will get stuck in the snow.

“We’ve done everything from police cars stuck, fire trucks stuck, ambulances stuck, snow plows flipped over on the 168 bypass,” Cilento said.

Hickory Towing said they’re taking dozens of calls a day and are not slowing down anytime soon.

“We’ve get people that called us and have been waiting on other tow companies. We’ve had one lady that was waiting for 20 hours for a tow truck from road service,” mentioned Cilento.

He adds that many cars get stuck during the night and early morning because the snow refreezes on the roads.

“People don’t see it they go out slip on the ice and crash. Then in the morning the sun hasn’t come up yet so it’s still frozen.”

Many people have been helping out drivers on the roads from distress and Hickory Towing is asking everyone to think twice about leaving their homes.

“Even if you have an emergency the chances of getting a fire truck or police care quickly is slim,” Cilento added.