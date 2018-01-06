Old Dominion survives North Texas on the road, wins seventh straight game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, Texas (ODU Athletic Communications) - The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (12-3, 3-0 C-USA) recorded its seventh straight victory after defeating North Texas (9-8, 2-2 C-USA) by a 63-60 score at the Super Pit on Saturday night.

Trey Porter led the way for the Monarchs, scoring a career-high 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds. ODU never trailed in the contest, leading for 39:44 of the possible 40 minutes, while the game was tied for a total of 16 seconds.

ODU led by 10, 58-48, with 5:41 to play in the contest, before North Texas utilized a 10-1 run to pull within one, 59-58, with 56 seconds left.

A Trey Porter layup put the Monarchs up 61-58 at the 37-second mark. Ryan Woolridge hit two free-throws to pull UNT within one (61-60) once again, but the Mean Green would get no closer as B.J. Stith sealed the deal at the free-throw line with three second remaining in regulation.

Also in double-figures for the Monarchs were B.J. Stith (12 points), Randy Haynes (12 points) and Ahmad Caver (11 points). Old Dominion connected on 19-24 (79.2%) of its free-throws for the contest.

“Hats off to North Texas, they played a whale of a game,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “I thought we played well, we had to play well. Both teams played really hard. We faced a lot of adversity and never caved. We are still sitting atop the Conference USA standings and will continue to get everyone’s best shot.”

In a first half that Old Dominion led by as many as 12, the Monarchs would take an eight-point lead, 38-30, with them into the locker rooms at halftime. Trey Porter paced ODU with 13 points and six rebounds, while Ahmad Caver followed with 11 points. 10 Monarchs checked into the ballgame in the opening 20 minutes.

“This is a big week coming up for us, starting with a huge game against Western Kentucky,” Jones continued. “We really need the Ted to be rocking on Thursday night. We need to have a big time home court advantage for a big time game. We are asking our fans to please come out and be loud on Thursday.”

Old Dominion will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 11, when the Monarchs welcome Western Kentucky to the Ted Constant Convocation Center for an 8:00 p.m. EST tip. The game will air on beIN.