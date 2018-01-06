× First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine but still dangerously cold

Temperatures will warm to the mid 20s today under mostly sunny skies. It will feel even colder thanks to the wind. Another cold night tonight with lows falling into the single digits.

Only a few degrees milder on Sunday, but most communities will struggle to get out of the 20s once again.

Monday will feel like a heat wave compared to what we’ve been feeling. Highs near 50 under partly cloudy skies. Just a 15 percent chance for a shower. More clouds on Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 50s. Better chances to see some rain on Wednesday, with highs right around 50.

A nice warmup on tap for Thursday and Friday. Expect temperatures to soar into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect some rain throughout the day.

