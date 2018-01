CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in the 4700 block of Gratton Street.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene shortly after 10 p.m. to find a one-story home with heavy smoke and flames. The fire was marked under control at 10:50 p.m.

No injuries were involved.

This is the second fire Chesapeake firefighters have worked Saturday, with the first fire occurring in the 1000 Block of Chesapeake Avenue.