Early morning robbery at a 7-Eleven in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating a robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven located at the 13400 block of Jefferson Ave.

Dispatchers received a call Saturday morning at 3:26 a.m. from two clerks working at the store. The clerks said that two black men entered the store and one was carrying a gun.

The suspects demanded money then left the store with an unknown amount. There were no reported injuries and the police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newport News Police or 1-800-LOCK-U-UP (1-800-562-5887).