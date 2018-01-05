Your photos: Winter storm 2018 aftermath

The New Year has started with bitterly cold temperatures and snow.

Some areas got as much as 11″ of snow and most of eastern Virginia and North Carolina are covered in white.

We want to see the fun you have had during the first snow of 2018!

Submit your pictures using the button below or send them to pics@wtkr.com.

Many of you shared great photos during the storm as well: Your photos: Snow on January 3 & 4, 2018

Click here for our Interactive Radar | Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team