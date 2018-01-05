× Working despite the snow; local people go to work even if they don’t have to

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Even though things aren’t thawing out, some people still have to get to work. However, some folks treat it like an adventure.

The staff at Cure Coffeehouse love it a latte. Whether it’s frothing the milk or serving up a little art in your coffee.

“We just love being here for our customers. Our regulars , they make our day. We want to be here for the community,” said Rhakeem Thomas, a barista at Cure Coffeehouse .

The energetic staff made the decision Wednesday night at the blizzard was starting, they would open no matter what Thursday and Friday.

“We’re gonna go to work today. We’re gonna go. I don’t live too far, so I’m like just gonna walk it. so I got my boots on and a few layers of clothes,” said Thomas.

The staff agreed opening Thursday was worth it. They were busier than expected.

“The phone was going off every 10 minutes or so. ‘Hey, you guys gonna be open today?’ Yeah come on by!” said Thomas with a smile.

Over in Virginia Beach, a realtor trekked more than a mile through ice and snow.

“The most challenging part of the trek was not falling on my butt. I kept sliding everywhere,” said Edgardo Pete Abreu.

But he ended up where he needed to be: at a five bedroom, three bathroom house off South Rosemont for a scheduled open house.

“You know when you say you’re going to do something, you do it,” said Abreu. He plans on returning Saturday for the schedule open house as well.

More than a day after snow has stopped falling, many roads are still hard to drive and only a select few businesses are open, but the people News 3 chatted with said they’re happy to be doing what they love.