The Locker Room Show | January 5

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch have your weekend pigskin primer.

Wink spotlights the one school with a claim to three (!!) of the 12 head coaches in the 2018 NFL playoffs. William & Mary, the Williamsburg institution - the second oldest college in America, is the alma mater of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Those two former Tribe players, in addition to former William & Mary defensive assistant Dan Quinn, Falcons head coach, are part of the 12-team NFL postseason. Read and watch Wink's piece here.

Also in the show, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins takes part in a QB Q&A as 106.7 FM The Fan in D.C. hosts a fan forum with the Washington QB as he approaches potential free agency.

Plus, Mitch Brown spotlights JMU football on the eve of the Dukes second straight FCS National Championship appearance.