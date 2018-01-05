Alabama deputies arrest Elsa from ‘Frozen’, use opportunity to raise money for charity

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies had fun with the forecast on Thursday by arresting Disney’s Frozen character Elsa.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office put out a wanted poster on Facebook for the “dangerous fugitive” on Thursday and showed a picture of her being arrested on Friday.

Now, the sheriff’s office is using the joke as an opportunity to help kids in need. They’re holding a fundraiser to help bail Elsa out of jail. The “bail” money will be donated to The Fairytale Project, a non-profit that allows children in need to leave their world of sickness, foster care, or debilitation, and step into a fairytale-like atmosphere where they can quickly forget their problems. Click here to donate.

It’s not the first time Elsa has been taken into custody for causing cold weather. In 2015, photos showed South Carolina Police arresting Elsa for ‘assaulting’ the east coast with frigid temperatures.

The snow queen was allegedly caught trying to freeze a fountain at Hanahan City Hall. She was later released because the evidence melted.

The photoshoot was arranged by Glass Slipper Productions, an event planning company that brings princesses to life at parties.

A couple of years ago, a Kentucky police department issued a warrant for Queen Elsa’s arrest.