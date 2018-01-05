New 3 Sports Director gets creative by capturing a snowy day from his dog’s point-of-view

NORFOLK, Va. – News 3’s Sports Director Adam Winkler captured his Cocker Spaniel named Griffin bounding through the snow with a GoPro attached to her back.

The 43 second video shows the adorable pup running through the snow in the front yard of Winkler’s Norfolk, Virginia home, according to the Facebook post that he posted with the video.

Winkler also videoed Griffin, with the GoPro on her back, leaving the house, which was posted on his twitter feed. It was put in slow mo to give it that extra “cuteness” affect.

The two videos show some great creativity from News 3’s Sports Director after he got a snow day because of all the News 3 snow coverage that cut into his sports segment yesterday.

Norfolk got around 6 to 8 inches of snow on January 4th, according to NOAA.