Neighbors have a lot of snow to clean up in Hampton neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, VA. - It's been a winter wonderland in the city since the snow storm on January 3.

Neighbors are done nesting inside of their homes and are getting back to work by shoveling snow.

They told News 3's Aleah Hordges on Friday, the day after the storm has been the easiest to shovel.

"Seems like yesterday everytime we shoveled a little patch it would just get covered back up," Cullend Robinson.



People should be careful while cleaning up snow.

It's recommended to bend your knees and not your back while using a shovel.

Homeowner Lee Rose said he's shoveled snow for the city for more than 30 years and the ice has been a problem.

"Snow was hard as ice, frozen ice and it was hard to get up," Rose said.



You're also higher at risk to have a heart attack or high blood pressure when shoveling.

Take frequent breaks to avoid over stressing.

Don't eat a big meal before or soon after shoveling as that can put an extra load on your heart.

Be sure to use a small shovel and shovel smaller amounts of snow.

Despite shoveling neighbors said to News 3 that they're wanting bigger help to come their way.

"Hoping they get the plows out soon. My neighbor got their car stuck too. Just trying to get out the neighborhood and waiting to get back to work," Robinson said.

More tips on how to shovel safely.

Related:

When you need to remove snow from sidewalks in Hampton Roads