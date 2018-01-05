× First Warning Forecast: Tracking frigid temperatures overnight

***Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina from 6 PM Friday to 10 AM Saturday. Expect wind chill values below zero.

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

Nice to see some sunshine today, but it was deceiving! Temperatures will fall into the teens this evening, and single digits by Saturday morning. Winds will continue to be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, so wind chills will be below zero.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 20s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Another cold night Saturday with lows falling into the single digits.

Only a few degrees milder on Sunday, but most communities will struggle to get out of the 20s once again.

Monday will feel like a heat wave compared to what we’ve been feeling. Highs near 50 under partly cloudy skies. Just a 15 percent chance for a shower. More clouds on Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 50s. Better chances to see some rain on Wednesday, with highs right around 50.

A nice warmup on tap for Thursday and Friday. Expect temperatures to soar into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect some rain throughout the day.

