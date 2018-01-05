First Responders tackle winter weather to help those in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Regardless of what Mother Nature has in store, First Responders are ready to help those in need.

According to a spokesperson with Sentara Healthcare, hospital staff has been sleeping at their facilities so that they can be on hand for their shift. Hospital staff say they hire contractors to make sure that driveways and sidewalks are walk-able for patients and first responders.

All roads around Virginia Beach Fire Departments have been cleared by area plows. Art Kohn, a spokesperson for the department, says crews have been working around the clock to keep the city safe. In the last 24-hours, fire fighters have responded to fires, car accidents, fall scenes and even helped shuttled people to warming shelters.

Crews say the snow makes their job more difficult but they do whatever they can do arrive at the scene of emergencies quickly and safely.

They say the best thing residents can do in order to help First Responders do their job is to stay off the roads. This way, if there is an emergency, vehicles have a clear path to their destination. If you must be on the road, you can help First Responders by getting out of their way and giving them as much space as possible on the roadways.

When there isn’t an emergency to tend to, Virginia Beach Fire Fighters spend their day clearing their driveways, sidewalks and making sure their equipment is ready to handle the cold temperatures.