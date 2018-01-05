100 plus cold-stunned sea turtles rescued as cold temps invade Florida

As the eastern seaboard is dealing with blizzard conditions, Florida is feeling the effects with below average temps across the state.

The temps are affecting the state’s unique and treasured fish and wildlife species.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are heading out on critical missions to rescue stunned sea turtles and manatees during the cold weather.

Over the past week, FWC officers have rescued more than 100 sea turtles along the Florida coast.

When sea turtles are exposed to cold temperatures, they may float lifelessly in the water on or near the shore. Officials say the sea turtles can appear dead but they are often still alive.