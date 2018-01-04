Your photos: Snow on January 3 & 4, 2018

The New Year has started with bitterly cold temperatures and snow.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday at 1 p.m. to Thursday at 1 p.m. for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York, Mathews, Gloucester, Middlesex, Northampton, Accomack, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Herford and Bertie.

Submit your snow pictures using the button below or send them to pics@wtkr.com.

Click here for our Interactive Radar | Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team