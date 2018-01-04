When you need to remove snow from sidewalks in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The first major winter storm has hit Hampton Roads, and it’s a winter wonderland!

Although it may look pretty, snow can create dangerous conditions for both vehicle and foot traffic. In fact, In fact, cities set certain rules in place for proper and efficient snow removal to ensure public safety.

No one likes to spend a snow day shoveling sidewalks, but it must be done. Here are each Hampton Roads city’s ordinances on when property owners must remove snow from sidewalks:

Portsmouth

Within three hours after snowfall stops. If snowfall stops between 3 p.m. 7 a.m., it must be removed before 11 a.m. the following day.

Anyone who fails to comply will be guilty of a class 4 misdemeanor and is subject to pay a fine.

Virginia Beach

Within six hours after it’s reasonable to do so

Norfolk

Within three hours after snowfall stops. If snowfall stops between 3 p.m. and 7 a.m., it must be removed before 11 a.m. the following day.

Newport News

Within six hours after snowfall stops in the daytime. If snowfall continues during the night, snow must be removed before noon the following day.

Suffolk

Within six hours after snowfall stops. If snowfall continues during the night, it must be removed within six hours after sunrise the following day.

Anyone who fails to comply may be fined no less than $1 and no more than $5 for each day he or she leaves the snow on the sidewalk.

Hampton

Within three hours after snowfall stops in the daytime. If snowfall continues during the night, it must be removed by 9 a.m. the following day.

Chesapeake

No ordinance in effect