‘Skins scoop: Latest CBS mock draft projects Redskins to draft QB in first round

NORFOLK, Va. – With quarterback Kirk Cousins on the verge of entering free agency – a move the Redskins can only prevent by using a third straight franchise tag on the QB, Washington’s quarterback situation is far from stable entering the 2018 season. According to CBSSports.com, the burgundy and gold may very well address the position in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In a mock draft posted Wednesday, Chris Trapasso projects the Redskins to draft Wyoming QB Josh Allen with the 13th pick in the first round. Allen is the fourth quarterback selected according to Trapasso’s mock – going off the board after Josh Rosen (UCLA), Sam Darnold (USC) and Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma).

In explaining his projection of Allen to Washington, Trapasso says: If Kirk Cousins walks, the Redskins’ most glaring need is, of course, quarterback. Allen is more of a “traditional” quarterback who has the arm strength Cousins lacked. It’ll just take time for Allen to fine-tune his game to have any chance of being a successful NFL signal-caller.

Allen, listed at 6′ 5″ and 240 pounds, threw for 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games this season. For his three year career, Allen tossed for 5,066 yards, 44 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.