N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper says three dead in winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. - Governor Roy Cooper said three people have died in the winter storm that has crippled many parts of the East Coast.

Cooper said two men died when a truck overturned and they are still getting information about the third death.

Roads will be hazerdous over the next few days and Cooper said to be careful when driving.

The freezing temperatures will create black ice and Cooper warned to watch out for those conditions.

Crews are working hard to clear roads to ensure safety.

