First Warning Forecast: Snow moves out, much colder air moves in

***Blizzard Warning for Hampton, Poquoson, Mathews, Northampton, and Accomack until 6 PM.

***Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Newport News, York, Williamsburg, James City, Gloucester, and Middlesex until 6 PM.

Snow will continue to taper off this afternoon, with clearing from west to east. The wind will ease just a little bit this evening. Much colder air will move in tonight. Expect lows dipping into the teens under mostly clear skies. It will still be a bit breezy, so wind chill values will drop below zero by Friday morning.

A frigid start to the day on Friday. Many communities will have below-zero wind chills early. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 20s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. That sunshine will be deceiving though! It will still be windy tomorrow but not as strong as today. Expect NW winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Afternoon winds chill values will only reach the low teens.

Another cold day on tap for Saturday. Expect highs in the 20s, so the snow will be slow to melt. Temperatures really wont reach the freezing mark until Sunday, with temperatures warming into the 40s on Monday.

Today: Snow continues to move out. Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 20-30 G40+ mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid . Lows in the mid teens. Winds: NW 15-25 G35 mph.

Tomorrow: Blustery with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30 mph.

