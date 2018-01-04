Couple’s child born during Blizzard Warning in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A couple welcomed a child together overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

A Blizzard Warning was in effect for the area while the mother was busy giving birth.

Baby Evan Donald Wood was born at 1:30 a.m. and is now snowed in for the next few days, his parents said.

They explained even though snow and wind was roaring outside, everyone at Chesapeake General has was “great with the birthing process.”

The couple is from Norfolk and now they have a great story to tell in addition to welcoming a wonderful child!